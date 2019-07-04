close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh to feature in suspense thriller 'Barot House'

Written by Sanjeev K Jha, the film also features child actors like Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora.

Amit Sadh to feature in suspense thriller &#039;Barot House&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis will be seen in a suspense drama film titled 'Barot House', based on a real life event.

Amit said, "The thought that `Barot House` is inspired by true events spooks me. My character is complex and the range of emotions we have experienced while shooting this stretches beyond anything I have ever done before. The story is intense and will keep audiences guessing until the very end."

Written by Sanjeev K Jha, the film also features child actors like Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora. The film has been extensively shot in the small coastal city of Daman.

The film will premiere on OTT platform ZEE5 on August 7.

Tags:
Amit SadhBarot HouseBollywoodManjari Fadnis
Next
Story

Imtiaz Ali shares picture of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan from script reading session

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Deshhit: Kashmiri separatists shut schools but send their children abroad, says Home Minister