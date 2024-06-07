Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755860
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KALKI 2898 AD NEW POSTER

Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama In 'Kalki 2898 AD’ New Poster Looks Battle-Ready!

Kalki 2898 AD New Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama was unveiled through a monumental projection at Nemawar, Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 01:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama In 'Kalki 2898 AD’ New Poster Looks Battle-Ready! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' will be out in three days and the excitement around it palpable. The makers today dropped a new poster featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his Ashwatthama avatar. Needless to say that the megastar looks intriguing and battle-ready, holding his Astra and sporting a divine gem on his forehead. 

Amitabh Bachchan can be seen standing in the middle of a battlefield with some men fallen on the ground, alongside a life-size vehicle behind him. Hinting that his wait is ending soon with the film’s trailer out in three days, the caption read, “His wait is ending… 3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, Out on June 10th”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama was unveiled through a monumental projection at Nemawar, Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh. The selection of Nemawar and Narmada Ghat for this occasion held great significance as it is believed that Ashwatthama still walks the grounds of Narmada, further leaving fans excited for the film and the actor’s portrayal.

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. 

A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What are the demands of Naidu and Nitish for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run