Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in the film industry; Abhishek Bachchan pens a heartfelt note—Pic

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been entertaining us for decades and his contribution to the Hindi Film Industry has been of utmost value. Bachchan, who began his film journey with 'Saat Hindustani' in the year 1969, is not only admired in India but abroad as well. The actor has starred in several blockbusters and till date the audience goes berserk upon his entry scene in theatres even today.

Big B's debut film, 'Saat Hindustani' released on November 7, 1969 and completes 50 years today. Thereby, the actor has been entertaining us for 5 decades and on the occasion his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note along with sharing a throwback pic.

Check out Abhishek's post here:

The note along with the pic reads, “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness!

There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50!

Love you.

#50yrsofSaatHindustaani

#50yrsofBachchan

#GiveItUpForBachchan”

Here's extending warm wishes to Bachchan senior and hoping he continues to entertain us for many more years!