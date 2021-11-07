हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as he completes 52 years in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani'.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: It has been 52 years today since the release of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s first film ‘Saat Hindustani’.Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane to mark this special day.

Sharing a monochrome throwback picture, he penned a nostalgic caption, also remembering the date he signed his first film."On 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" and it released on 7 November 1969...52 Years .. TODAY," he wrote.

Fans and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"And the history of Indian cinema started its most brilliant chapter," actor Tisca Chopra commented.

"Thank god for 15th Feb 1969," actor Abhishek Banerjee added.

Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart eyes emoticon.

Ahead on the work front, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in ‘Goodbye’. He is also a part of ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has ‘Mayday’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Good Bye’ and ‘The Intern’ remake in his kitty.

