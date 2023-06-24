Amitabh Bachchan Says His 1978 Hit Don Overcame Undergarment Brand Confusion

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, known for his exceptional acting prowess, continues to make headlines even at the age of 80, challenging the new generation of actors. Some of his unforgettable performances were in movies such as Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zanjeer, Deewaar, and many more. However, amid all these high-octane performances, one hugely loved character portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan was the one he played in Don, for which he even won many accolades.



Recently, in an interview, Amitabh Bachchan revealed some funny facts about his iconic movie.



“When Don was announced, many people were not aware of the word. They knew an undergarment brand known as Dawn banyan. Everyone was quite annoyed why a film was named after an undergarment,” he said.



Amitabh Bachchan added, “Don was a name that no one in the market approved of. They never understood what it meant and never felt that a name such as ‘DON’ was material for the title of a Hindi film.”



About Don



Don was released in 1978. Directed by Chandra Barot, the movie also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, and others. Amitabh Bachchan got the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.



The immense popularity of the film inspired filmmaker Farhan Akhtar to remake it in 2006. Titled Don: The Chase Begins, the movie starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani among others.