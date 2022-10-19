Amitabh Bachchan reveals the reason behind doing the film 'Uunchai'

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Uunchai' revealed that it was his son Abhishek who had asked him to do this movie. The movie 'Uunchai' also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles.

At the trailer event, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the reason behind doing the film and said "Ek baar bete ne bol diya toh uski baat maan li humne".

The film has been directed by ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who also at the event spilled some beans regarding the film and said the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wanted to be a part of the project, but he refused him as he wanted to take a different route this time.

Here is the trailer of the film, which ever since its release has been receiving much love from the audience:

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. As they struggle with their physical constraints and learn the true meaning of freedom, what starts out as a straightforward hike becomes a personal, emotional, and spiritual adventure. The film is slated for release on the 11th of November.