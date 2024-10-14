Amitabh Bachchan Showers Praise On Aamir Khan’s ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ Says ‘I Have Seen It Twice!’

'Laapataa Ladies,' the latest release from Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, directed by Kiran Rao, has garnered widespread appreciation for its heartwarming story, humor, and a powerful message that resonates with audiences worldwide. The film has not only touched millions but also made waves internationally with its selection for the Oscars and release in Japan. Adding to its list of accolades, 'Laapataa Ladies' has recently earned praise from Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

During Aamir Khan’s appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' Amitabh Bachchan took a moment to congratulate Aamir on the film’s success, saying, “A recently released film, 'Laapataa Ladies,' produced by Aamir Khan, has been selected for the Oscars. Many, many congratulations to you, Aamir, from my side. I have seen the film—actually, I have seen it twice. Jaya, who is very perceptive and often says, 'No, I didn't like this or that,' loved your movie."

'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao, with production credits to Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami and continues to draw audiences to theaters. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma, further enhancing the film’s storytelling.

With its strong performances, touching narrative, and now the endorsement from Amitabh Bachchan, 'Laapataa Ladies' continues to be a must-watch film that blends entertainment with a thought-provoking message.