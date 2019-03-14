Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Badla' continues stronghold at Box Office

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Badla' is attracting audiences and has turned out to be a crowd puller at the theatres. Directed by maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, this thriller is minting huge moolah at the Box Office.

The latest figures have been shared by noted movie critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He wrote: “#Badla refuses to slow down... Maintains a solid grip on Day 6... Admirable trending on weekdays demonstrates the power of solid content... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 34.35 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 40.53 cr.”

The movie has hugely benefitted from a positive word of mouth publicity.

Bachchan senior shares screen space with 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu in 'Badla'. The movie also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith in pivotal parts.

The movie is a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

SRK and Big B, in fact, promoted the movie with some amazing videos on social media as well.

'Badla' released on International Women's Day—March 8.