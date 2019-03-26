Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu 'Badla' continues its winning streak at Box Office

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's latest outing 'Badla' opened in theatres on International Women's Day—March 8. The movie not only received a thunderous response from the critics but also left the viewers cheering loudly for the powerful performance of the actors.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, 'Badla' is a thriller which will give you an adrenaline rush and several nail-biting moments. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #Badla crosses ₹ 75 cr... All set to surpass *lifetime biz* of #Piku... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: ₹ 75.79 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 89.43 cr.

'Badla' keeps you at the edge of your seats with many interesting twists and turns in the plot.

The film happens to be a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Beside the lead pair, 'Badla' also features Actress Amrita Singh, who gave an impressive performance, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.

The 'Pink' co-stars Bachchan senior and Taapsee's performance along with the brilliant act by the supporting cast is worth a special mention. The film got a solid positive word of mouth publicity and it clearly reflects on the collection figures.