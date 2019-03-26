हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
badla collections

Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu 'Badla' continues its winning streak at Box Office

'Badla' keeps you at the edge of your seats with many interesting twists and turns in the plot.

Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu &#039;Badla&#039; continues its winning streak at Box Office

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's latest outing 'Badla' opened in theatres on International Women's Day—March 8. The movie not only received a thunderous response from the critics but also left the viewers cheering loudly for the powerful performance of the actors.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, 'Badla' is a thriller which will give you an adrenaline rush and several nail-biting moments. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #Badla crosses ₹ 75 cr... All set to surpass *lifetime biz* of #Piku... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: ₹ 75.79 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 89.43 cr.

'Badla' keeps you at the edge of your seats with many interesting twists and turns in the plot.

The film happens to be a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Beside the lead pair, 'Badla' also features Actress Amrita Singh, who gave an impressive performance, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.

The 'Pink' co-stars Bachchan senior and Taapsee's performance along with the brilliant act by the supporting cast is worth a special mention. The film got a solid positive word of mouth publicity and it clearly reflects on the collection figures.

 

Tags:
badla collectionsBadlaAmitabh BachchanTaapsee PannuAmrita Singhbadla box office collections
Next
Story

Transwoman cast in Bollywood film

Must Watch

PT12M47S

Farooq Abdullah's controversial statement on Balakot airstrike