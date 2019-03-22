हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla mints over Rs 67 crore

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has continued its glorious run at the Box Office weeks after its release. The film has earned over Rs 67.32 crore in over two weeks.

Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla mints over Rs 67 crore

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has continued its glorious run at the Box Office weeks after its release. The film has earned over Rs 67.32 crore in over two weeks.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Badla shows excellent hold in Week 2... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #102NotOut and #Pink... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr, Wed 2.60 cr, Thu 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 67.32 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 79.44 cr."

Adrash also shared the weekwise collections, "#Badla biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 38 cr
Week 2: ₹ 29.32 cr
Total: ₹ 67.32 cr
India biz.
HIT."

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla brings Amitabh and Taapsee together after their successful stint in Pink. The film is a remake of Spanish film Contratiempo.

