Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla stays rock steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's thriller drama Badla remains rock steady at the Box Office. As per the latest collection report, the film has earned over Rs 48. 65 crores.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Badla is a HIT... Witnesses solid growth on [second] Sat... Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Sun]... Superb trending... Will score even after #Kesari release... Has potential to cross ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 57.40 cr."

Amitabh and Taapsee share the screen space for the second time in Badla after Pink. The movie also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith in pivotal parts.

The movie is a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

SRK and Big B came together to promote the film.

'Badla' released on International Women's Day—March 8.