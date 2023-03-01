topStoriesenglish2578474
Amitabh Bachchan To Headline Courtroom Thriller Section 84

Amitabh Bachchan has announced a new film titled Section 84. It is a courtroom thriller that will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to headline director Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom thriller 'Section 84'. The film, a Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt project in association with Jio Studios, will mark the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, who also directed the actor in miniseries 'Yudh' and 'Te3n'.

"I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it," Dasgupta said in a statement.

Vivek B Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, said, "It's an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in 'Section 84'."

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said, "We are absolutely delighted to start work on 'Section 84'. Mr. Bachchan's unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu's amazing story telling craft would make 'Section 84' an incredible watch for audiences worldwide."

