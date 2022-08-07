Amitabh Bachchan unveils 'Uunchai' poster, promises major friendship goals

New Delhi : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the poster of his upcoming film ‘Uunchai’ on the occasion of Friendship Day. He dropped the poster on his official Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Celebrate FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming Rajshri film Uunchai. Join me, anupampkher kher and boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by rajshrifilms and SoorajBarjatya, uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.”

As per the poster, it seems that the film traces the journey of three friends in the mountains. The poster of the film read, “Friendship was their only motivation.”

As soon as the poster went public, fans started flooding the comments section with heart and fire emojis. “3 legends together,” commented one user. Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also showed their love and support for the film.

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the film also features Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on 11th November 2022.

'Uunchai' is being directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya under Rajshri Productions who will be returning to the director’s chair after six years. The director is known for making family dramas like 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' among others. His last film was 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' which starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead.

Apart from 'Uunchai', megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also gearing up for Ayan Mukherjee’s much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.