Ammu trailer OUT! Aishwarya Lekshmi fights against domestic abuse in this intriguing drama- Watch

Hyderabad: Prime Video today launched the trailer of its upcoming Telugu Amazon Original Movie, ‘Ammu’. Depicting the journey of a woman who, like a phoenix, rises from the ashes of her fairytale-marriage-turned-nightmare, the trailer gives a glimpse into the life of the eponymous character, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi.

The movie revolves around Ammu who thought marriage was a fairytale - full of love and magic. It all changed when her cop-husband Ravi (Naveen Chandra) hit her for the very first time. What Ammu thought was a one-off incident turned into a never-ending cycle of abuse, trapping her and breaking her soul and spirit. Pushed to her limits, Ammu teams up with an unlikely ally (Simha) to break free.

Watch the trailer here -

“Ammu is very close to my heart. Ammu’s journey in the film as she learns to take a stand against her oppressor is one that will leave the viewers thrilled and moved with its revelatory and relevant drama,” said writer-director Charukesh Sekar.

“We wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the phenomenal performance of the cast – Aishwarya, Naveen and Simha – each of them have given it their all to bring their characters alive on screen. I would like to thank Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench and the team of Prime Video for their faith in me and my team,” he further added.

Producer Kalyan Subramanian said, “This is Stone Bench’s second collaboration with Prime Video after Putham Pudhu Kaalai and we could not have asked for a better story to tell. We have always pursued stories that are engaging but content-driven and Ammu ticks both boxes. Now, with Ammu ready for release, we’re excited to present our labour of love to audiences worldwide with Prime Video.”

“Ammu at its core, is a story of empowerment,” said actress Aishwarya Lekshmi. “For me portraying the role of a woman entangled in an abusive relationship, was both challenging and in its own way emboldening. As a woman there’s a lot in Ammu to relate with, most important of which is to always speak ones’ truth and stand up for ones’ self. I’m grateful for the constant support of Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench, director Charukesh Sekar, my fellow cast members Naveen and Simha and the team at Prime Video, all of whom helped me get into the skin of the character and do justice to it. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to Ammu.”

“It was challenging to get into the mindset of Ammu’s husband, Ravi, to understand his character’s motivations and rationale. That said, as an actor I’m grateful that I got a chance to be a part of such an intriguing story and portray such a challenging character. Charukesh, as the writer and director, has masterfully weaved a narrative that seeps inside the minds of the viewers. It was the faith that Charukesh, Karthik Subbaraj and Stone Bench had on me that made the process easier and more enjoyable.” shared actor Naveen Chandra. “Ammu has the potential to emotionally resonate with the viewers with its captivating story and I hope viewers across India and the world enjoy watching it.”

“The minute I heard the story, I knew Ammu was a title I wanted to be a part of.” said actor Simha. “Both Aishwarya and Naveen are such strong actors, that you can’t avert your eyes when they’re performing on screen. Charukesh has woven a story that will intrigue viewers till the very end.”

Creatively produced by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films, Ammu is written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, and is set to premiere on Prime Video starting October 19.