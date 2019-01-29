हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paresh Rawal

Amul's tribute to Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is too adorable for words

Check out the topical

Amul&#039;s tribute to Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is too adorable for words

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is amongst the most unexpected hits of the year. The film was high on content, action and had a great set of actors, who were true to their craft. Not just the viewers, Uri had managed to impress the critics as well. This Vicky Kaushal film has jostled the Box Office by earning over Rs 150 crore in just three weeks.

Owing to its success, Amul has shared a topical as a tribute to the film and it is too cute to miss. 

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok.  The film released across the country on January 11 and has managed to impress both critics and the audience. As per trade pundits, the Aditya Dhar's war-drama had a roaring start at the Box Office on day 1.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer,however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Tags:
Paresh RawalYami GautamKriti KulhariMohit Raina
Next
Story

Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta join 'PM Narendra Modi' film

Must Watch

Breaking News: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting at Prayagraj today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close