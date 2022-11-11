topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AN ACTION HERO

An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana goes on high octane stunt spree in his next, trailer OUT now

The over two-minute trailer starts with a face-off between Ayushmann's character, a film star, and a goon played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 03:29 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The over two-minute trailer starts with a face-off between Ayushmann's character, a film star, and a goon played by Jaideep Ahlawat.
  • Jaideep's character is searching for another person, also a celebrity, who happened to be murdered and Ayushmann is the key suspect.
  • Later in the trailer, Ayushmann is seen doing some high-octane action stunts.

Trending Photos

An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana goes on high octane stunt spree in his next, trailer OUT now

New Delhi: "Ladna mera kaam hai, shauk nahi", which translates to "fighting is my job not my hobby" is apt for actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen fighting baddies in the upcoming film 'An Action Hero', going by its trailer which released on Friday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The over two-minute trailer starts with a face-off between Ayushmann's character, a film star, and a goon played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaideep's character is searching for another person, also a celebrity, who happened to be murdered and Ayushmann is the key suspect. Later in the trailer, Ayushmann is seen doing some high-octane action stunts.

The trailer is packed with twists and satirical humour. Touted as a slick thriller, the film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar. It will hit the screens on December 2.

Live Tv

An Action HeroAn Action Hero trailerAn Action Hero Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana moviesJaideep Ahlawat

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup