An evening in Paris to Bluff Master, a tribute to Shammi Kapoor ahead of his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Shammi Kapoor, a Bollywood legend, was renowned for his magnetic personality and unrivalled acting talent. As an actor who appeared in numerous superhits throughout his career, he carved out a special place in everyone's hearts forever. Shammi Kapoor, a veteran of the movie industry, had worked with all the biggest names, including Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and a host of others. Tata Play has compiled a day-long marathon of his legendary films from the 1960s as a tribute to his legacy on October 21st, making his birthday even sweeter for his fans:

Dil Tera Deewana - 1 PM

Shammi Kapoor plays Mohan, whose father decides to send him to a former army captain's mansion as a kind of punishment in this movie, which was helmed by the director B R Panthulu. In a twist of events, not willing to follow his father’s orders, the movie follows the adventures of Mohan as he asks his friend to switch places with him.

Bluff Master - 5 PM

The 1963 classic Bluff Master, which stars Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, and Lalita Pawar, tells the tale of Ashok, a con artist who defrauds various people while seeming to be wealthy. But when he falls in love with Seema, it turns his world upside down.

An Evening in Paris - 9PM

The 1967 film, which centres on Shyam, Deepa, and Shekhar—each on a mission to find love or get married—showcases the acting talents of Shammi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, and Pran with a swoon-worthy love story set in Paris. The centre of the three people's love triangle is Deepa, who develops feelings for Shyam, leading to a turn of events in Shekhar’s life, who needs to marry Deepa in order to clear his debts.

Tune into Tata Play 318 on 21st October to stream the best of Shammi Kapoor’s movies from 19060’s on Classic Cinema.