An update on Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake went on floors in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures of director David Dhawan's wife Karuna holding the clapboard from Day 1 of the shoot were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter with the caption, "Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... #CoolieNo1 begins in #Bangkok today... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release."

'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. David Dhawan also directed the first film. He will be directing his son Varun for the second time after 'Judwaa 2'.

Earlier, the writer of 'Coolie No. 1' remake Farhad Samji took to Instagram to share an on-set video of the first day of shooting.

Ahead of the shoot, Varun informed his fans about starting 'Coolie No. 1' with a funny video:

The film will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara, who is two-films-old in the industry. Sara debuted in the industry with 'Kedarnath' and her next film was 'Simmba'.

'Coolie No. 1' is scheduled to hit the screens in May 2020.