trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635824
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MAIN ATAL HOON

And Cut! It's a Wrap For Pankaj Tripathi's Much Awaited Film 'Main ATAL Hoon'

During the Lucknow shooting schedule, the film's makers met the esteemed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and discussed the film at length. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

And Cut! It's a Wrap For Pankaj Tripathi's Much Awaited Film 'Main ATAL Hoon' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to the screen the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece of his life directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

 
 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

During the Lucknow shooting schedule, the film's makers met the esteemed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and discussed the film at length. Today, the film wrapped up its final schedule in Mumbai. 

The film shot in 45 days across locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow takes you through Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's childhood and extraordinary political journey. The film supported with a stellar cast will release in theatres soon. 

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded