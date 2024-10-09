Anees Bazmee Teases Boundary-Pushing Experience Ahead Of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Trailer Launch

Jaipur (Rajasthan): After the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', filmmaker Anees Bazmee is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', a blend of psychological horror and comedy. The makers have already created a buzz with the release of the teaser and poster and are now unveiling the film's trailer at an event on Wednesday in Jaipur.

While talking about the trailer launch event, the ace director said that the project is close to his heart and he is bringing something fresh and intriguing to the audience."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is a project very close to my heart. We have pushed the boundaries of the horror-comedy genre to bring something fresh and entertaining," he told ANI.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.

'No Entry' director appreciated the work of his entire cast, crew members and technicians. "Working with such a talented cast and the entire team from crew members to technicians has been an absolute pleasure, and I'm confident the audience will enjoy the journey we've crafted for them," he said.

Recently, he also spoke about continuing the shoot despite the leg injury. "One could say I shot the film sitting on one leg. The injury occurred just a week or ten days before filming began." Despite doctors advising him to rest for 4 to 6 months, Bazmee decided to proceed with the scheduled shooting to meet the announced Diwali release date. "If I had delayed shooting, we would have missed the date," he said in a statement shared by his team.

Talking about the film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

