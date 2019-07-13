'Angrezi Medium' wrap-up: Homi Adajania thanks Irrfan Khan, team

New Delhi: The wait to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen is getting shorter as director Homi Adajania announced the wrap of `Angrezi Medium` with a flattering post for the actor and the film`s crew! Homi posted a heart-warming picture with the 52-year-old actor who is seen resting on his director`s shoulder.

"Irrfan Khan, you are incredible ... and you`re a decent actor as well. I love you more than I know how to say," Homi wrote on Instagram. He also added how badly he wanted to make this film and how the journey turned out to be a roller coaster for him.

"I wanted to do this film knowing it would be against the odds. I wanted to do it for all the wrong reasons to make a film but they just seemed so right and still do. It`s been an emotional roller coaster more than anything else and I know how hard it`s been for everyone," He added.

The post further read, "Thank you to my crew and cast for not letting the odds stack up against us. I truly believe that our collective positivity and celebration of life allowed us this. Regardless of this film`s fate, it`s shown me a lighter way of being and I`ll always cherish this."

Homi`s feelings got thumbs up from other Bollywood celebrities including actor Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekha, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who showered their love in the comments section.Irrfan`s upcoming release marks his comeback to the celluloid world, post a brief break he took while seeking treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London.

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on April 5. Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan`s daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan`s brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other. `Angrezi Medium` is the sequel to the 2017 hit film `Hindi Medium`, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On April 3, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support. He was last seen in `Karwaan` alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan. As his upcoming projects, Irrfan will also be seen in `Good News` alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.