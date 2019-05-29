close

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor dedicates 32nd anniversary of 'Mr. India' to Veeru Devgn

Anil Kapoor dedicates 32nd anniversary of &#039;Mr. India&#039; to Veeru Devgn

Mumbai: It was 32 years ago that Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer "Mr. India" hit the screens. Getting nostalgic, its director Shekhar Kapur said on Wednesday that the film refuses to age. Anil, on the other hand, said he wanted to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the late Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan.

"'Mr. India' was made iconic by its children-friendly action scenes and Veeru`s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible," Anil tweeted. 

"Veeru Devgan was an amazing man and I`m lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed," he added.

Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Shekhar posted a collage of images from the iconic film and captioned it: "What`s with this film! It`s 32 years old today and refuses to age. Mr. India."

Earlier this month, Anil and Shekhar had met and shared a glimpse of the meeting on Twitter.

Shekhar teased fans as he wrote: "Discussing the look for the next `Mr India 2`, or another movie together? You tell them Anil."

Then Anil wrote: "Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We`re hoping to create the same magic we did before with `Mr. India`."

"Mr. India" is the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father`s invisibility device, he fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a villain Mogambo -- an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri. 

Anil KapoorSrideviVeeru DevgnBollywoodShekhar Kapur
