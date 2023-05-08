topStoriesenglish2604627
Anil Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Harshvardhan Rane-Starrer Is Not A Love Triangle Saga, Read On

The film is a thriller, and there is no love triangle between the three actors. In fact, the story is very different and interesting. So all speculations can rest until any official details are revealed. 

New Delhi: Bollywood is always buzzing with one or another interesting scoop from a celebrity's life. One such scoop that has been making headlines today is about Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film with actress Divya Khosla Kumar and Harshvardhan Rane. As per some media reports, this trio is shooting for an intense love drama in London. It is said to be a start-to-end schedule these actors are working on. There is also news about the story having a love triangle between Anil, Divya, and Harshvardhan. Well, this part of the information is NOT TRUE!

As per a source, there is no angle of two men being in Divya's character's life. The film is a thriller, and there is no love triangle between the three actors. In fact, the story is very different and interesting. So all speculations can rest until any official details are revealed. 

The film is currently on floors in London. The shoot is in full swing. It is directed by Abhinay Deo, and produced by Vishesh Films.

