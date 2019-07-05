close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor excited to be part of 'Bindra' biopic

The biopic will be directed by Kannan Iyer and will have Anil`s son Harshvardhan Kapoor playing the character of Abhinav in the film.

Anil Kapoor excited to be part of &#039;Bindra&#039; biopic

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor, who recently met Apjit Bindra, says he is excited to play the father of Abhinav Bindra, an Olympic gold medallist shooter, and that the journey of the sports personality is worth telling on the big screen.

"Great stories deserve to be told and we had the pleasure of understanding the family`s journey and Abhinav Bindra`s career graph. This is a film that we`re all really excited to bring to the silver screen," Anil said in a statement.

The biopic will be directed by Kannan Iyer and will have Anil`s son Harshvardhan Kapoor playing the character of Abhinav in the film.

Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, when he won the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 games held in Beijing.

Tags:
Anil KapoorBindraBollywoodKannan IyerHarshvardhan Kapoor
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar cut cake on Good News sets — Take a look

Must Watch

PT13M27S

The emphasis is on the overall development of economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2019