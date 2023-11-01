New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has finally hit the silver screens. The response to the film since its release has been nothing short of remarkable. The cinematic masterpiece, which was released in cinemas last Friday, has made a special place in the hearts of both the film industry and audiences alike for its compelling storytelling and the exceptional performance from Vikrant Massey. The word of mouth coming from the audiences is registering into the box office numbers, and after the healthy weekend of 6.7 crores, the film has passed the Monday test, which is even much better than the Day 1, Friday.

Having received accolades from celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Shubman Gill and recently from Kamal Haasan, the love for the film doesn't seem to go down and now, Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Singer-Rapper Raftaar has showered their love after watching the film.

Taking to social media, Farhan Akhtar praised the film and said, "Congratulations on a wonderful piece of work @vvchimself.. having known and briefly interacted with Manoj Kumar Sharma personally, I am blown away and inspired by his life story and your cinematic narration of it. A big thumbs up to @vikrantmassey and the rest of the cast and crew. Super stuff GO WATCH THIS @vidhuvinodchoprafilms"

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's friend and Actor Anil Kapoor labeled the film as pure joy and wrote, "Just watched #12thFail & it was pure joy! Took me back to my days of struggle & how often I had to hit the restart button in the face of roadblocks.

12thFail is not just a positive, heartwarming film, but an inspiration to everyone, from the smallest village to the biggest city, to make RESTART their motto for life! A big congratulations to my friend @VVCFilms & the entire team behind #12thFail!"

Sanjay Dutt who previously worked with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in some of the super hit films said, "#Vidhu VinodChopra's 12th Fail is a heartwarming film that tells us to never stop pursuing our dreams. It shows us the power of not giving in, no matter how tough things get. @vidhuvinodchoprafilms"

Singer-Rapper Raftaar is all praise for the film and taking to his social media he wrote, "DIL SE KEH RAHA HOON DEKHNE WAALI MOVIE HAI. @vidhuvinodchoprafilms KILLED IT WITH THIS ONE."

Actress Bhumi Pednekar congratulated Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey and wrote, "Really enjoyed watching this inspiring gem. Questions opportunity & privilege in such a gripping narrative.Loved it @vidhuvinodchoprafilms sir @vikrantmassey take a bow @anantvjoshi @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar so good The entire cast, so so good"

The love and praise coming from the celebrities spoke volumes of the content and stands testimony to the saying that Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail is making noises across the country and has left a delible mark on the masses as well as several celebrities.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.