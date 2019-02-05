हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
pagalpanti

Anil Kapoor, John Abraham join forces for 'Pagalpanti' – Watch

It is touted to be a comedy drama with a full loaded star cast.

Anil Kapoor, John Abraham join forces for &#039;Pagalpanti&#039; – Watch

New Delhi: The audiences should gear up to watch yet another multistarrer. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and John Abraham will be seen together in 'Pagalpanti', a film to be helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: “Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla in #Pagalpanti... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak... Starts 17 Feb... 6 Dec 2019 release.”

'Pagalpanti' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla playing pivotal parts.

The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak. It will go on floors on Feb 17, 2019 and will hit the screens on December 6 the same year.

It is touted to be a comedy-drama with a full loaded star cast.

The movie will clash with Arjun Kapoor's period drama 'Panipat' which is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

 

