Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal earns over Rs 72 crore

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Indra Kumar's latest outing Total Dhamaal has taken the Box Office by storm. The film that stars some of the big names of the industry has turned out to be the most entertaining film of the year. As per the collections report, the film has raked in over Rs 72 crores in just four days.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal puts up a winning total on Day 4 [Mon]... Mass pockets/single screens are exceptional... Metros/plexes are healthy... Eyes ₹ 90 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr. Total: ₹ 72.25 cr. India biz."

#TotalDhamaal has an edge over other mass entertainers... Families/kids are patronising it big time... No wonder, mass circuits/single screens + metros + plexes in Tier-2 cities are *collectively* putting up a strong total... Normal ticket rates [not hiked] are a plus", he added.

There’s no denying that national chains [plexes in metros and beyond metros] contribute to a big total, but let’s not overlook the contribution by mass pockets/single screens... Make movies that hold pan-India appeal, only then can we expect achche din for trade. #TotalDhamaal

Total Dhamaal re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap. It is a sequel to the 2011 hit, 'Double Dhamaal'.

The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.