Total Dhamaal

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit steal the show in Total Dhamaal's song Paisa Yeh Paisa—Watch

The song is the recreated version of Kishore Kumar's 80s hit number, with the same title, from the film 'Karz'.

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit steal the show in Total Dhamaal&#039;s song Paisa Yeh Paisa—Watch
File photo

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming project 'Total Dhamaal' is high on the buzz word and the makers have unveiled the first song from the film, which is a peppy track. We must say, it will keep you hooked till the end. 

Moreover, out of everyone, it's Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor who steal all the limelight in the song. 

The song, titled Paisa Yeh Paisa, is the recreated version of Kishore Kumar's 80s hit number, with the same title, from the film 'Karz'. The song from the film Total Dhamaal features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jafri, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra.

Watch the song below:

Earlier this month, posters and first official trailer of the film was released by the makers, which left the audience in splits.

The movie promise to be packed with several comic punches. The best part is the ensemble star cast and some amazing dialogues.

'Total Dhamaal' is a sequel to 2011 hit venture 'Double Dhamaal'. It happens to be the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

It is after a long hiatus that the audiences will get to see the magical Jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together on the silver screens.

So, are you ready to go LOL with 'Total Dhamaal'?

