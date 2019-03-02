Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit's Total Dhamaal is unstoppable at box office!

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's 'Total Dhamaal' is unstoppable at the box office, in spite of new releases this Friday. The film is all set to enter the coveted 100 crore club and has already emerged as the highest grosser of the 'Dhamaal' series. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

'Total Dhamaal' made people go ROFL inside theatres and has received much love from them. Latest collections of the multi-starrer are out and they are proof that the audience is absolutely loving the 'Dhamaal'

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter,

“#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal... Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99.30 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#TotalDhamaal emerges a HIT... Benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 75 cr: Day 5 Will cross (100) cr today [Day 9] India biz. Overseas total after Week 1: $ 4.36 mn [₹ 30.95 cr].”

The film is the third instalment of the 'Dhamaal' series and re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, it has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.