हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Total Dhamaal

Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit's Total Dhamaal is unstoppable at box office!

Latest collections of 'Total Dhamaal' are now out!

Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit&#039;s Total Dhamaal is unstoppable at box office!

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's 'Total Dhamaal' is unstoppable at the box office, in spite of new releases this Friday. The film is all set to enter the coveted 100 crore club and has already emerged as the highest grosser of the 'Dhamaal' series. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

'Total Dhamaal' made people go ROFL inside theatres and has received much love from them. Latest collections of the multi-starrer are out and they are proof that the audience is absolutely loving the 'Dhamaal'

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, 

“#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal... Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99.30 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#TotalDhamaal emerges a HIT... Benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 75 cr: Day 5 Will cross (100) cr today [Day 9] India biz. Overseas total after Week 1: $ 4.36 mn [₹ 30.95 cr].”

The film is the third instalment of the 'Dhamaal' series and re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, it has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film. 

Tags:
Total DhamaalAnil KapoorMadhuri DixitAjay DevgnIndra Kumar
Next
Story

Janhvi a sincere actress: Pankaj Tripathi

Must Watch

PT49S

Breaking News: Union cabinet approves 10% EWS quota in Jammu and Kashmir