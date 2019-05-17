close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur tease new project

There`s a new project in the pipeline for Shekhar Kapur and actor Anil Kapoor, who made a formidable director-actor pair in the iconic 1987 film "Mr. India", and it may even be a sequel.

Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur tease new project

Mumbai: There`s a new project in the pipeline for Shekhar Kapur and actor Anil Kapoor, who made a formidable director-actor pair in the iconic 1987 film "Mr. India", and it may even be a sequel.

Anil and Shekhar recently met and shared a glimpse of the meeting on Twitter.

Shekhar teased fans as he wrote: "Discussing the look for the next `Mr India 2`, or another movie together? You tell them Anil."

Then Anil wrote: "Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We`re hoping to create the same magic we did before with `Mr. India`."

In the photograph, Shekhar is seen adjusting a cap on Anil`s head.

In "Mr. India", Anil portrayed the character of Arun Verma, who wore a blazer and white hat throughout the film.

Recalling Arun`s style, Anil quipped: "The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well."

"Mr. India" is the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father`s invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a villain Mogambo -- an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri. The film also features late actress Sridevi, who earned the title of `Hawa Hawaii` with the film, courtesy the hit song.

Tags:
Anil KapoorShekhar Kapur
Next
Story

De De Pyaar De movie review: An upbeat and contemporary take on romance

Must Watch

PT12M20S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day