Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur tease new project

Mumbai: There`s a new project in the pipeline for Shekhar Kapur and actor Anil Kapoor, who made a formidable director-actor pair in the iconic 1987 film "Mr. India", and it may even be a sequel.

Anil and Shekhar recently met and shared a glimpse of the meeting on Twitter.

Shekhar teased fans as he wrote: "Discussing the look for the next `Mr India 2`, or another movie together? You tell them Anil."

Then Anil wrote: "Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We`re hoping to create the same magic we did before with `Mr. India`."

In the photograph, Shekhar is seen adjusting a cap on Anil`s head.

In "Mr. India", Anil portrayed the character of Arun Verma, who wore a blazer and white hat throughout the film.

Recalling Arun`s style, Anil quipped: "The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well."

"Mr. India" is the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father`s invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a villain Mogambo -- an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri. The film also features late actress Sridevi, who earned the title of `Hawa Hawaii` with the film, courtesy the hit song.