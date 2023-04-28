topStoriesenglish2600208
Anil Kapoor Wins Best Actor In A Supporting Role For Jug Jugg Jeeyo At Filmfare Awards 2023

Anil Kapoor also recently won the Best Actor &, Evergreen Enigma Of Entertainment Industry at the Stardust Awards, Best Supporting Actor at Zee Cine Awards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The year 2023 has been a winning parade for veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The actor recently won the honour of Best Actor In A Supporting Role at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 for his stunning performance in Jug Jugg Jeeyo after winning the Most Stylish Evergreen Actor at another award show. The prestigious Filmfare awards ceremony was held on April 27, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. 

The actor made headlines for his cult classic 1942: A Love Story completing 29 years and how the songs are still a vintage favourite of everyone and can be seen playing on a loop on a radio or our earphones. 

Anil Kapoor also recently won the Best Actor &, Evergreen Enigma Of Entertainment Industry at the Stardust Awards, Best Supporting Actor at Zee Cine Awards followed by News 18 Reel Awards, and Filmfare OTT Award For Best Supporting Actor. The actor also set sky-high standards as an antagonist in The Night Manager. His upcoming projects include Animal With Ranbir Kapoor and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Viewers can watch the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 on the Colors TV channel on April 28, 2023, at 9 pm. 

