Anil Sharma Invites Deol Family For Special Screening Of His Upcoming Film Vanvaas

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anil Sharma is all set to host a special preview of his upcoming film Vanvaas for the Deol family on December 20th in Mumbai. Directed by Sharma, Vanvaas stars Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur, and has generated significant buzz ahead of its release.

A source close to the project shared that Sharma and the Deol family share a long-standing bond, having worked together on blockbuster hits such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, and Apne. It is said that Dharmendra personally expressed his desire to watch the film and give his blessings to Utkarsh Sharma, further strengthening the connection.

Vanvaas explores themes of family, honor, and self-acceptance, reimagining a timeless epic with a modern resonance. The film delves into the emotional journey of children exiling their parents, offering a poignant narrative that reflects contemporary struggles in familial relationships. With Vanvaas, Sharma redefines the concept of family bonds, emphasizing love and mutual acceptance over mere blood ties.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and marks the third collaboration between Sharma and the studio, following the immense success of the Gadar films. Vanvaas is set to release in theaters on December 20, 2024.