Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Becomes 5th Biggest Hindi Movie Of All Time

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is on a box office rampage globally as the film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 10 days of its release. The film made a total of Rs 660.89 crore at the worldwide box office within its first week and went onto rake in Rs 37.37 crore on its second Friday, Rs 60.22 crore on its second Saturday and Rs 56.57 crore on its second Sunday. Till now, it has collected total of 737.98 crore

'Animal' has surpassed the lifetime global box office collection of Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'. Made at a budget of around Rs 80 crore, Sunny Deol's 2023 blockbuster minted Rs 686 crore globally.

The film has also surpassed Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo at the worldwide Box Office. The film went onto gross more than Rs 650 crore worldwide. Thalapathy Vijay's superhit film, on the other hand, minted over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide Box Office.

'Animal' is now only behind Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. While Jawan made a total of Rs 1,160 crore at the worldwide box office, 'Pathaan' raked in a total of Rs 1,055 crore. At the domestic Box Office, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has surpassed Aamir Khan's blockbuster 2016 film 'Dangal's lifetime collections.

'Animal' made Rs 431.27 crore within 10 days of its release, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. 'Dangal', on the other hand, made a total of Rs 387.38 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic Box Office. In terms of its second weekend collections, 'Animal' has surpassed the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', Prabhas' 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', and Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Kashmir Files'.

'Animal' has made a total of Rs 87.56 crore in terms of net domestic Box Office collections over the second weekend. 'Animal' continues to lag behind 'Gadar 2' and 'Jawan' in terms of net second-weekend collections.

While the film has been a Box Office favourite, it opened to mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. Some heaped praises on Ranbir Kapoor for his performance, others called the film out on misogyny and too much violence.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film focuses on the strained relationship between a Delhi-based business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh against the backdrop of the underworld. 'Animal' features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Babloo Prithveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Suresh Oberoi in significant roles.