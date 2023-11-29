trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693343
Animal: Mahesh Babu Is All Praises For Bobby Deol, Says 'My Phone Just Dropped'

The trailer, touted as one of the most awaited glimpses of the year, features Bobby Deol in a role that has captivated audiences and drawn high praise from industry peers.

Nov 29, 2023
New Delhi: In a recent promotional event for the highly anticipated film 'Animal,' Superstar Mahesh Babu couldn't contain his admiration for Bobby Deol's role, which has left the entire nation in shock. The trailer, touted as one of the most awaited glimpses of the year, features Bobby Deol in a role that has captivated audiences and drawn high praise from industry peers.

As the trailer unfolds, Bobby Deol's presence escalates, eventually stealing the spotlight and setting the stage for a head-to-head clash with Ranbir Kapoor in what promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Mahesh Babu, visibly impressed, shared his thoughts on Bobby Deol's performance, saying, “Bobby, you come in the end, and you blew my mind - my phone just dropped. The transformation is stunning, and as an audience, it's very inspiring for us. I can't wait to watch you on the big screen”. 

With Bobby Deol going head to head against Ranbir Kapoor, 'Animal' promises a clash of titans that has everyone on the edge of their seats.

As the release date approaches, the expectations and excitement surrounding 'Animal' continue to build. Bobby Deol's performance, as endorsed by none other than Mahesh Babu, is poised to be a defining aspect of the film, leaving audiences eagerly counting down the days until the 1st of December. 

