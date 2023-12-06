trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695963
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BOBBY DEOL

Animal: Makers Drop Bobby Deol aka Abrar's Entry Song 'Jamal Kudu' On Popular Demand - Watch

Bobby’s entry on Jamal Kudu becoming a sensation and being much loved for his impactful performance in the film, the fans are fondly calling him Lord Bobby for the stellar performance he has given in the film.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Animal: Makers Drop Bobby Deol aka Abrar's Entry Song 'Jamal Kudu' On Popular Demand - Watch Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: While Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is successfully reigning at the box office, another aspect of the film that has gone viral is Bobby Deol's entry song in the movie. In the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Bobby’s character Abrar enters dancing to a traditional Iranian song Jamal Kudu. Fans have loved this song so much that they made it a reel trend. Following this, T-Series have  released the song on their YouTube.

Yes, millions of reels for Jamal Kudu have been made on Instagram. Netizens have been gushing over it and how. The song has not just left the general public smitten, it has also left entities like Marvel India , Mumbai Indians, and others obsessed and inclined to create a reel on it on their official pages.

With Bobby’s entry on Jamal Kudu becoming a sensation and being much loved for his impactful performance in the film, the fans are fondly calling him Lord Bobby for the stellar performance he has given in the film. 

Here's the song for you to enjoy:

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM
DNA Video
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'