RANBIR KAPOOR

Animal Park: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Shooting For The Film, Hints At A Third Part

Ranbir Kapoor confirms to begin shooting for Animal Park, reveals they have plans to make three parts. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Animal Park: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Shooting For The Film, Hints At A Third Part Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor has left his fans excited as he recently confirmed shooting for the second part of his ambitious project helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The star recently revealed details about the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park, and hinted at the possibility of the franchise expanding into a trilogy.

In an interview with Deadline he revealed,"We should start that film in 2027. It’s a bit away. He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director) just kind of flirted with what he wanted to do with the movie. It wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself and how we want to take this story forward".

He further added," It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters—the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director. I am very excited to be a part of it".

Animal is one of the most successful films of Ranbir Kapoor, however, it even faced a lot of criticism for its misogynist take. Many slammed Animal calling the success dangerous to society. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga is unaffected by the criticism, and he is all set to make the sequel to it.

