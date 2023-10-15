New Delhi: The teaser as well as the songs from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal have been quite loved. In fact, fans have been eagerly waiting for more glimpses from the movie. And while that would happen in the course of the film's release, Animal has already emerged as a winner. While its first song is trending on YouTube as well as Instagram reels, fans are shipping the film in full enthusiasm.

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, 'Hua Main' is quite catchy. While the film sends out just the right gangster vibe, Ranbir Kapoor's swag in the film is unmatchable. Having said that, Ranbir and Pritam have yet again proven that their team is a successful combination. To top that Rashmika's chemistry with Ranbir has left fans gushing. Fans have called the song fresh, captivating, and quite a smashing one.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride.

Watch the song here: