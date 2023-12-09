NEW DELHI: Actress Triptii Dimri might have a brief appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest blockbuster 'Animal', but the actress has managed to become the talk of the town for her performance. Her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the film have been a topic of debate on the internet with a section of people criticizing the makers for promoting toxic masculinity.

While Tripti Dimri has been garnering acclaim for her portrayal in the film, several reports claimed that Sara Ali Khan had auditioned for the role of 'Zoya' but could not crack it.

Putting all the rumors to rest, an industry insider revealed that "Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest released 'Animal'."

For the unversed, rumours of Sara Ali Khan auditioning for the role played by Triptii Dimri in the film made headlines recently. The report claimed that Sandeep wasn't convinced that Sara would be able to pull off the bold scene in the film. He, however, was impressed by Triptii when she auditioned for the role and cast her in the film, claimed the report.

Sara Ali Khan is among the prominent Bollywood actresses of this generation. She made headlines with her debut in 'Kedarnath' and has been a part of films like 'Atrangi Re', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Simmba', 'Coolie No 1', 'Luka', 'Gaslight' among others. She was recently seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will be next seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Triptii Dimri played the role of 'Zoya' in Animal. Though she had a small screen time, her role is one of the most talked-about elements of the film.

Triptii Dimri spoke about her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'. She said that Ranbir and Sandeep made sure that she was comfortable doing the scenes. She also mentioned Ranbir coming and checking up on her every 5 minutes to ensure that she is not feeling awkward.

Triptii made her acting debut in the comedy film 'Poster Boys' (2017) and had her first lead role in the romantic drama 'Laila Majnu' (2018). She gained acclaim for her performances in Anvita Dutt's films 'Bulbbul' (2020) and 'Qala' (2022), before bagging 'Animal'. She has a film with Vicky Kaushal among her upcoming projects.

ANIMAL

Released on December 1, 'Animal' is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, collected Rs 23.5 crores on its second Friday, taking its total collection in India to Rs 361.08 crores. The film has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the global Box Office.