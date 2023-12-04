trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695185
ANIMAL

Animal's Deleted Scene Hits Internet, Drunk Ranbir Kapoor Flies Private Jet, Watch

A deleted scene from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has surfaced online where a drunk and freshly bruised Ranbir Kapoor is seen flying a private jet. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor's latest action crime-thriller 'Animal', which arrived in cinemas on December 1, 2023, has caused havoc at the Box Office. The film saw a mammoth opening of Rs 63.8 crore on the first day and emerged as the second-fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 100 crore club in just two days. The film has already earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide. 

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor, who can be seen with eyes bruised, and walking unsteadily, pours himself a drink as he walks down the aisle of a price jet. His gang members, who too are in the flight, stare at him as Ranbir approaches one of the pilots and asks him to move from his seat. As the video progresses, Ranbir is seen flying the jet in an inebriated state while smoking a cigarette. The scene was removed from the film before the film released in theatres. 

Soon after the clip went viral, cinema buffs reacted to the same and wondered what made makers delete the scene. A user wrote, "But why did they delete?" Another user wrote, "And i waited whole movie for this scene.. maybe that's why the movie had 3 hrs 49mins runtime before cutting it to 3hrs 21 mins runtime."

Another comment read, "I think this will be included in the Netflix version scene just after Killing Bobby and going back to Home."

One user commented, "SPOILER ALERT. Is scene me woh 2 bhai bhi dikh rahe hai jo post credit me mar chuke hai. Matlab k woh do bhai pichhe chhut gaye the lekin is scene me woh plane k andar dikhte hai. Continuity error ho jata isliye delete kardiya."

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial witnessed a rise on day 2, pushing the film to collect Rs 100 crores. As per the box office trading platform Sacnilk, 'Animal' collected Rs 66 crore on Day 2 and Rs 72.50 crore on Day 3.

Before Animal, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Bassi. He will reportedly prepare for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2 and 3. 

