Satyajit Ray

Animated film Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya first look poster out — Check

Satyajit Ray’s '1969 released fantasy adventure 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' is all set to return to theatres in the animated version.

Animated film Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya first look poster out — Check
File photo

New Delhi: Satyajit Ray's upcoming fantasy adventure 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' is all set to return to big screens in the animated version and has been titled 'GGBB: Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya'. The first look of the animated version was dropped by the makers on social media on Thursday.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the film, writing, "Slated for 1 March 2019 release... First look poster of animation film #GGBB: #GoopiGawaiyaBaghaBajaiya... Inspired by Satyajit Ray’s #GoopyByneBaghaByne, based on a story by Ray’s grandfather Upendra Kishore Roychowdhury... Directed by Shilpa Ranade.."

The film is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2019.

The classic tale is returning to theatres after a gap of 50 years. The film is directed by Shilpa Ranade. 

It is based on the characters Goopy and Bagha created by globally acclaimed director Satyajit Ray's grandfather Upendra Kishore Roychowdhury. It is inspired from 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' (1969), the first film from 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' trilogy. 

Watch a clipping from the film 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' by clicking here:

'Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya' is based on the characters Goopy and Bagha, created by acclaimed director Satyajit Ray's grandfather Upendra Kishore Roychowdhury.

The project has been produced by the Children's Film Society of India in association with Karadi Tales. 
 

