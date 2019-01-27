Ankita Lokhande pens a heartfelt note thanking Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor and her fans after 'Manikarnika' release—Read

New Delhi: Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The film has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics and Ankita's debut performance has won many hearts.

Overwhelmed with the love showered upon her, the pretty actress took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post, thanking Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor and Zee Studios for the opportunities that came her way. The actress also expressed special thanks for her fans and the media.

Check out her post here:

The note says, “I saw myself on the big screen for the first time. Yes, my dream has finally come true. Hardwork has paid off. Watching myself as #JhalkariBai in #Manikarnika @manikarnikafilm.it was a very emotional moment for me. It was an overwhelming experience.

I want to thank each and every person who has been a part of my journey and has helped me achieve my goal. I want to thank @ektaravikapoor Ma'am for recognising the talent in me and giving me #PavitraRishta which gave me the identity across the country. @zeestudiosofficial @zeetv Zee has been a constant from #ZeeCineStarKiKhoj to #PavitraRishta and now #Manikarnika. Zee has always played an important role in this journey.

I cannot thank enough to @kamaljain_thekj #KamalJain Sir for seeing the potential in me and giving me my dream debut.

#KanganaRanaut @team_kangana_ranaut has been a best co-star and director. Thank you Kangana for always being there for me and taking this film a notch higher.

I would also like to thank everyone from #media who has always showered their love and I hope you all will always support and encourage me.

The person that I am today is all because of my fans. Words are not enough to express my love for them. Thank you all for always being there for me and now that I am stepping into another phase of my life, I hope that they will shower more love. Their love encourages me to do better and I hope that I will always receive the same in future.”

Here's wishing Ankita all the very best in her future endeavors!