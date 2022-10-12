Ankita Lokhande to play lead opposite Randeep Hooda in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, says ‘My first film as a lead...’

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande is set to spring a surprise on her fans with her next big offering titled `Swatantrya Veer Savarkar`. Ankita has been roped in to play the lead opposite Randeep Hooda in `Swatantrya Veer Savarkar` - a biopic on the late freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie also features Amit Sial in a pivotal role. Sharing her excitement on the announcement, Ankita said, "I love essaying challenging and pivotal characters that not just take the narrative forward but also leave an impact on the audience. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is one such inspiring story that needs to be told and I`m happy to be associated with it".

Taking to Instagram, Ankita wrote, “This news which I have been waiting to announce! My first film as a lead #Swatantryaveersavarkar & I cannot wait to start this beautiful journey! This wouldn't have been possible without you @officialssandipsingh. You have been my biggest support and the best friend one could ever ask for. Your journey has been commendable Producer Saab. Thank you so much @anandpanditmotionpictures sir for this opportunity And last but not the least @randeephooda, you're the most talented actor and now our director Saab.”

`Swatantrya Veer Savarkar` marks the debut of Randeep Hooda as a director besides playing the titular role. Randeep Hooda has replaced Mahesh Manjrekar as the director of the project. Previously, the makers announced that director Mahesh Manjrekar will helm the project, but seems like the `Antim` actor has now opted out from the biopic due to unknown reasons.

See the post here -

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra`s Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term `Hindutva`. `Swatantrya Veer Savarkar` is conceptualized by Sandeep Singh and is written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, Producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Sam Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 26 May 2023, marking the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.