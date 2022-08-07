Aamir Khan's release of the year 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the most-awaited films. The film also stars Kareen Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The movie has had its fair share of controversies before its release and now one more has been added to the list. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who was recently seen in 'Crash Course', was asked about the film and his response is something that no one would have imagined.

Annu Kapoor was promoting his recently released web series 'Crash Course.' He was then asked about Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and the actor responded, "What is that? I don’t watch movies. I don’t know."

His manager, who was right there with him knew this statement will create chaos. He then intervenes and says, 'no comments.'

The actor still stayed to his point and retorted, "No comments nahi. Movie he nahi dekhta mein na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi hain yeh kaun hai sach much. Toh mein kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea (It’s not about no comments, I don't watch films, be it mine or of others. I honestly don't even know who he is [referring to Laal Singh Chaddha], then how can I tell you anything about him)."

The video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani and is now going VIRAL on social media.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer is all set to hit the theatres on August 11th. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump.'