Antim BTS video: Aayush Sharma stops action scene after hitting Salman Khan's head- Watch!

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma who is all set with his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth has been garnering a lot of appreciations for his hard work and physical transformation for the movie.

The new video shared by Salman Khan Films, has given a glimpse of Aayush's transformation from Sushrut in Loveyatri to Rahuliya in Antim.

Now, the makers of the film has released a new video, in which Aayush can be seen playing a negative character and is named Rahuliya for the film. Throughout the video, from the makers to the Salman Khan, everyone can be seen appreciating him for his hard work and Salman even went on saying that the audience will surely love his character in the film as he given his everything to the character.

The upcoming film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, has the real-life brothers-in-law locking horns with each other. In one of the scenes, Salman and Aayush can be seen having an intense fight and as soon as the later hits the former’s head during the fight, he stops the shoot just to keep a check on him.

In the end of the video, Aayush can be seen thanking the director and Salman for being the greatest support throughout the film.

The video has been shared by Salman on his social media handle and wrote, “Aayush As Rahuliya...

@aaysharma @mahima_makwana @maheshmanjrekar @skfilmsofficial @ZeeStudiosOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeCinema @Zee5.."

For the unversed, Aayush made his debut in Bollywood with the film LoveYatri, which is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and was released in 2018. He is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan. The duo is a proud parent of two adorable kids, Ahil and Ayat.

Antim Antim: The Final Truth marks Aayush’s second film post his debut. The actor plays a gangster while Salman Khan plays a police officer. The film also features Mahima Makwana as Aayush’s love interest in the film. It will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.