Anubhav Singh Bassi to host trailer launch of his debut film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' on 23rd Jan

New Delhi: 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is giving all fun, vibrant and quirky vibes with its posters and has the audience hooked. Right from the time the title of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been announced, this Ranbir & Shraddha starrer film has been the talk of the town. Currently, the makers of the film are gearing up for the grand trailer. The trailer is all set to be launched on Monday at 1 pm.



Anubhav Singh Bassi who is a leading stand-up comedian in India makes a debut in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', the sneak peek of which the audience will get in the trailer. His performance in the movie is a surprise package that is sure to entertain the audience, but prior to that, everyone will get to experience his humorous act firsthand at the trailer launch event.

Talking about the trailer launch, a source informed, “Anubhav Singh Bassi debuts in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and will also be hosting the trailer launch event. He is sure to leave everyone in splits. Bassi is a fantastic stand-up comedian and is a master of humorous punches and knows how to hold the audience’s attention and keep them entertained. Moreover, he’s spent a lot of time with Ranbir & Shraddha throughout the shoot of the movie and the three share an amazing bond together, so it just made sense to have him host the event and do the honors.”

The trailer launch invitation also says out loud “Let The Love Games Begin”. It looks like a fun event is about to roll out for the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch. Bassi is especially flying down for this event after wrapping a show in Benaras. In addition, the makers have also planned some fun activities for Rabir & Shraddha to go with the theme of “difficulties in love in 2023”. Few days back Shraddha also took to social media after watching the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and asked her the following: "2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya kai?"

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brings along Ranbir & Shraddha together for the first time. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.