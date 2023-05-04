topStoriesenglish2602808
Anupam Kher Announces New Film ‘Vijay 69’ With An Animated Poster- See Pic

Anupam Kher announced his new film 'Vijay 69' which follows the journey of a sexagenarian man who sets out to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.  

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 03:50 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Thursday, announced his new film titled `Vijay 69’. Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, `Vijay 69` will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.  

Sharing the film`s first look, Kher tweeted, "ANNOUNCEMENT: It`s good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @yrfentertainment`s #Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho! My #537th Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoyProduced by: #ManeeshSharma." 

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair`s The Namesake, Aamir Khan`s directorial debut Taare Zameen Par and Deepa Mehta`s Water as an Assistant Director. Maneesh Sharma is producing it.  

See the film's poster here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher is also set to star in edge-of-the-seat thriller, tentatively titled `The Room`. Helmed by Sikandar Sidhu, the film also stars Pravin in the lead roles. He will also be seen in director Vivek Agnihotri`s next `The Vaccine War.` `The Vaccine War` revolves around India`s contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri `The Vaccine War` is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut`s next directorial `Emergency`, `The Signature` and Anurag Basu`s `Metro...In Dino`.  

