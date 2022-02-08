हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’ to release in theatres on 11th March 2022

‘The Kashmir Files’ is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Anupam Kher starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’ to release in theatres on 11th March 2022

New Delhi: After getting postponed due to the significant spike in the Covid cases in the country, Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ is all set to release in theatres on 11th March 2022. The makers took to their social media and posted, “Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022 #RightToJustice”

The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandit’s that took place in 1989.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

It boasts of an ensemble cast, including Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain.Prakash Belawadi as Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiva Pandit.

