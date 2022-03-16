हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' continus its record-breaking run at Box Office, crosses 50 crore mark

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others. 

MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, 'The Kashmir Files', is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which stars Anupam Kher in the lead, has entered the 50 crore club after minting Rs 18 crore on day five of its release.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle. The film, which collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day, witnessed an increase in numbers on Saturday, earning Rs 8.50 crore. 

The movie registered even higher figures on Sunday and Monday, minting Rs 15.10 crore and Rs 15.05 crore, respectively. On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 18 crore, taking its total to Rs 60.20 crore. 

This double-digit figure on a weekday has broken post-pandemic records set by previous Bollywood films. 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others. 

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

