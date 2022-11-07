Anushka Sharma begins shooting for the last schedule of sports film ‘Chakda Xpress’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has started shooting the last schedule of her upcoming sports film ‘Chakda Xpress’ in Mumbai, reliable industry sources revealed. A senior trade source reveals, “Yes, it is true that Anushka has started shooting the last schedule of Chakda Xpress. She has been shooting non-stop for Chakda Xpress for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist and she has left no stones unturned for this film. Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a gruelling schedule in Mumbai.”

The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. Anushka keeps on sharing stills from the shooting as she dons the shoes of the legendary pacer.

Anushka is one of the most successful actors of her generation in Bollywood. ‘Chakda Xpress’ will mark her comeback to acting after the birth of her daughter Vamika in 2021. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film, however, had failed at the box office.