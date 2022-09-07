New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently busy prepping up for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The actress took to social media to reveal a glimpse of the film which is inspired by the life and times of fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

In the post, Anushka can be seen recreating a moment from Jhulan’s life. In the still, Anushka is making a phone call while she is standing under a small shed during heavy rainfall. ‘A moment from a story that needs to be told!’ she captioned the picture. The movie thus traces the life and struggles of Jhulan Goswami and how she became one of the fastest pacers in the history of world cricket.

Singer Neeti Mohan also showed her support for the film through her comment on the post. ‘Can’t wait,’ she wrote. Fans of the actress were quick to react to the post and added heart and fire emojis on the post.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was also issued in her honour. She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started filming ‘Chakda Xpress’ which will be shot in India and UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz. The Netflix film will also mark her comeback to acting after daughter Vamika’s birth.

With superhits such as ‘PK’, ‘Sanju’ and ‘Sultan’ to her credit, Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. She was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s film ‘Zero’ in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.